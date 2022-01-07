The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center announces a number of upcoming production meetings and pesticide classes.
Registration is required for all events in order to meet spacing and capacity requirements. All registration information is posted at http://go.ncsu.edu/cropupdate2022 or contact Matthew Place at 252-257-3640 or mbplace@ncsu.edu.
Upcoming meetings and classes include the following:
• Tobacco Production Update: Jan. 19, 8:30-11 a.m. at the new event center in Louisburg, Franklin Plaza, 279 S. Bickett Blvd. The event will include updates on agronomy, insects, nemotodes, economic outlook and other topics from NC State Extension specialists. Provides two hours category X pesticide continuing education. The meeting does not meet GAP certification requirements, which are handled separately by GAP Connections. Breakfast will be provided and is sponsored by Carolina Greenhouse and First Bank & Trust of Virginia.
• Grain Production Update (Corn, Soybean, Wheat, etc.): Feb. 7, 3:45-6:30 p.m. at the Vance County Regional Farmers Market in Henderson, 210 Southpark Dr. The event will feature updates on varieties, fertility, weed management, cover crops and more from NC State Extension specialists. Category X pesticide continuing education credits are available, pending approval. Supper will be provided and is sponsored by NC Soybean Producers Association and AgCarolina Farm Credit.
• Category X Pesticide Credits: Private pesticide applicators are required to attend the Category V Continuing Education class once every three years (plus get two hours of Category X credits). Training is available in Warrenton, Henderson or Oxford at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15 and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Training is available at the Franklin County Extension Center at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 and 6:30 p.m. on March 10.
• Auxin Herbicide Training: This class is required annually for those who apply auxin herbicides on resistant soybeans and cotton. Applicators can attend in person or online as follows:
• In person: March 1, 8:30 p.m., choose location from Warrenton, Henderson, Oxford, Roxboro or Louisburg.
• Online: Jan. 20, Feb. 1, Feb. 17, March 15 or March 20 at 8:30 a.m.
•Fumigant Recertification: Pesticide applicators who use certain fumigants are required to have a fumigant endorsement with their applicator certification and attend a one-hour recertification class on a three-year cycle. The recertification class is available on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. at the Franklin County Extension Center and March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Vance County Regional Farmers Market.
• Respirator Fit Testing: Farmers/applicators who use products that require a respirator are required to have an annual fit test. Your local Cooperative Extension Centers have scheduled two opportunities to complete this requirement: Jan. 26 at the Frankin County Extension Center and Jan. 31 at the Granville County Extension Center. Call to register.
• Paraquat Training: Applicators who use products containing paraquat are required to complete an online training class once every three years. The triaing is available at https://npsec.us/paraquat.
• Multi-category Home Fruit Production: While home fruit production is incredibly rewarding, many home gardeners struggle to achieve success. Your local Cooperative Extension Centers will two opportunities to learn the secrets of success, with a focus on the crops that are likely to produce results (muscadines, blackberries, figs, blueberries and strawberries). Choose from the following options: Jan. 7, 2 p.m. at the Granville Expo Center near Oxford or Jan. 8, 9 a.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton.
• Pesticide Applicator Renewal Forms: The NCDA&CS reported issues this year with applicators not receiving their renewal forms. Forms may be downloaded at https://apps.ncagr.gov/AgRSysPortalV2licensesearch or call the Warren County Extension Center to have it printed for you.
