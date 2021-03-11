The Warren County Board of Health will meet on Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. in the conference room at Warren County Health Department in Warrenton.
Members of the public may submit public comments by emailing them to tanishalyons@warrencountync.gov by 3 p.m. on March 16. One comment per person is allowed not to exceed 350 words. Comments submitted after the deadline will not be read.
Members of the public may listen to the board of health meeting by calling 978-990-5353. The access code is 660557#. Citizens will not be able to make comments during the meeting.
