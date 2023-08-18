Chief Petty Officer Michael Atkins, a native of Littleton, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Commander Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Atkins joined the Navy 20 years ago. Today, he serves as a master-at-arms.
“I joined the Navy because of a family tradition of service,” said Atkins.
Growing up in Littleton, Atkins attended Warren County High School and graduated in 1997. Today, he relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Littleton to succeed in the military.
“I come from a small town, and we had a lot of respect for others and treating others how you want to be treated,” said Atkins.
These lessons have helped him while serving with Commander Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Atkins is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because we continuously deploy and ensure security throughout the world during times of peace and times of war,” said Atkins. “Each of our sailors is an ambassador for the United States whether they are the most junior seaman or an admiral.”
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Atkins and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of helping others succeed in life and their careers,” he said. “Being a part of an organization like the Navy is not about an individual; it is a team effort.”
As Atkins and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“To me, serving in the Navy means carrying on a tradition of our nation’s history that goes back hundreds of years, and I am now part of that history,” said Atkins.
He is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my parents, Charles and Linda, my wife, Maria, daughter, Natasha, and countless mentors and service members I have served with for supporting me and giving me guidance along my career,” added Atkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.