The Lake Gaston Association will hold his monthly board meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Lake Gaston Baptist Church, 2378 Eaton Ferry Rd., across from the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Subway.
The speaker will be LGA President Brian Goldsworthy. The meeting will feature the LGA Year in Review and presentation of gifts to The John 3:16 Center.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information, email execdir@LGAncva.com, call 252-586-6577, visit www.LGAncva.com or visit the LGA Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LGA.nc.va.
