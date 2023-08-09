The Public Safety Committee of the Warrenton Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at Town Hall, located at 113 S. Bragg St.
The meeting was scheduled to discuss resources required for parades in Warrenton.
