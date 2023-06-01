Participants of all ages are invited to Warren County Memorial Library for this year’s Summer Reading Program – “All Together Now.” Starting with the opening of registration on June 14 at 10 a.m. and ending with the finale and prize drawing on July 31, at noon, “All Together Now” will feature a myriad of programs, activities, and fun for the whole family.
Library staff are excited to announce that this year’s Summer Reading Program marks a return to fully in-person programming after the pandemic forced recent years’ reading programs to be all or primarily virtual. Participants will get to experience live animals, music, performances, competitive events, book discussions, movies, board games, video games and more.
All programs are free and open to the public. Warren County Schools will provide lunch to all school-aged children at the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 2 p.m. The Summer Meals Program will run from June 20 until Aug. 3, taking a break during the week of July 4th.
For more Information about the library, its programs, or to access eResources, go to www.wcmlibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public. Call the library for more information at 252-257-4990. The library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
