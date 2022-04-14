Last Tuesday, a Warrenton resident called the newspaper to report that she saw a hummingbird on Monday, April 4. That caller, Alice Robertson, took the honors for being the first Warren County resident to report seeing a hummingbird this year.
However, on April 6, Hecks Grove Community resident Carrie Macey called the newspaper to say that she saw a hummingbird at her home on Sunday, April 3, becoming the person who reported the earliest hummingbird sighting for 2022 — so far.
It has become an annual tradition for Warren County residents to call the newspaper when they see the first hummingbird of the year. Many people in Warren County put out hummingbird feeders this time of year in the hopes of spotting one of the signs that warmer weather is here and summer is not far away,
Macey counts herself among them, saying that she usually puts her feeder out around April 8. However, this year, she set her hummingbird feeder out in the last week of March after seeing wasps and bumblebees flying around and enjoying the nice early spring weather. Macey believed that if the insects were out and about, a hummingbird might not be far behind.
Her feeder is attached to her back balcony in a place where she can sit in the house and watch. On April 3, Macey was sitting in her den when she looked outside and saw a hummingbird.
“I think he comes every year,” she said. “I call him ‘my hummingbird.’ He controls the feeders when others come. He is the boss.”
Because that hummingbird chases away others who try to eat at “his feeder,” Macey puts out a second feeder for more birds to enjoy. Sometimes as many as eight hummers at a time visit feeders in her yard during the summer.
Residents of Warren County and across North Carolina should assume that when they see a hummingbird, they are watching a Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
According to the Hummingbird Central website, Ruby-throats are the only hummingbird found consistently across the Eastern United States and Canada. The first hummingbirds of the spring can arrive as early as late February and mid-March in Texas and Louisiana. In the more northern states and into Canada, hummingbirds usually don’t begin arriving until April or even May.
Hummingbird Central indicates that adult male Ruby-throats are characterized by a ruby red throat, black chin, and deeply notched, forked tail. The larger females have white throats and blunt, rounded tails with white corners. When hummingbirds are migrating their hearts can beat up to 1,260 times each minute, and their wings can flap as many as 15 to 80 times each second.
People all over Warren County like Robertson and Macey love watching hummingbirds throughout the season. Macon encourages everyone who enjoys watching them to set their feeders out.
“I wanted other hummingbird lovers to know that the birds are early this year, and they might want to go on and put out something for them to eat,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.