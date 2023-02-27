EVOKE Studio Architecture of Durham is expected to present an update on plans for a consolidated elementary school building during the Warren County Board of Education's monthly business meeting/work session Tuesday night.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Drive, Warrenton.
The report represents the latest step in school system plans to operate a centralized educational campus off US 158 Bypass that will house one consolidated elementary school, one consolidated middle school and one consolidated high school. Plans call for renovating Warren New Tech High School for use as the future elementary school.
EVOKE's report includes three options for the board to consider as it determines how to transform the existing New Tech building into an elementary school.
The meeting agenda lists the report among the items that the board will receive as information on Tuesday night. It is not on the list of action items on the agenda. The report lists community engagement as part of the process as plans are finalized.
