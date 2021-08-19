Warren Family Institute, Inc. will be having a drive-through school supply giveaway for students of Warren County on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. until all supplies are given out.
In partnership with the new owner of the former Just Save grocery store, Korita Steverson, the school supply giveaway drive through will be held in the parking lot of the former Just Save, located at 307 E. Macon St., Warrenton.
School supplies were donated by area churches, organizations, businesses and individuals.
WFI expressed appreciation to the local community for helping to make its school supply giveaways possible for more than 17 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.