On Saturday, Dec. 3, at the St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Louisburg, the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. co-sponsored, along with Warren-Vance Community Health Center, Inc. and St. Paul Presbyterian Church, a World Aids Day Testing Event.
Gift cards of $20 each were distributed to the first 25 people who were tested, and there was a steady stream of participants.
Dr. Felicia Hardy, commissioned ruling elder of St. Paul Presbyterian Church, organized a community outreach prior to the event which resulted in members of the community coming out to be tested.
Chapter members who spearheaded this event included Wanda Henderson, executive director of Warren-Vance Community Health Center, Inc., Stacy Robinson, chair of the International Involvement and Awareness Committee, and Katrina Waters, chair of the Health and Wellness Committee.
Other chapter members who volunteered for this event were Karen Foster, Audrey Hopkins, Peketa Long, Belinda Pettiford, Michelle Williams, Jacquelyn Wilson and Chapter President Desiree Crawford.
