Warren County Schools officials are optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the school year as they report that precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are having an impact.
A report on case and quarantine data, the school system’s voluntary testing program, and the next steps related to the vaccination requirement for school staff members and student-athletes was presented during Monday’s Warren County Board of Education meeting.
“We feel certain that there has been a positive impact,” Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton told the board. “Quarantines are down and there are fewer students out of school.”
Heather Lawing, the school system’s chief Communication and Engagement officer, reported a total of nine active COVID-19 cases and 258 quarantines for Warren County Schools — all among students — as of Friday. Oct. 8. A total of 1,691 students are enrolled for in-person instruction.
She added that since the start of the school year in August through Oct. 8, there have been 89 total cases (81 students and eight staff members) and 956 quarantines (937 students and 19 staff members).
Warren County Schools officials attribute the dramatic reduction in staff cases and quarantines to a steady increase in the number of vaccinated staff members. Lawing reported that of the school system’s employees, 230 reported receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We started the school year with a decent vaccination rate, and it has done nothing but go up,” Lawing said.
She added that 17 employees have required medical or religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate for school system employees. That leaves 22 employees with an unknown vaccination status.
The decrease in cases and quarantines among both students and staff members is also attributed to Warren County Schools’ voluntary COVID-19 testing program. Lawing reported that last week, a total of 592 people were tested. Since Sept. 29, when the program began, 823 people have been tested. The number includes student-athletes who are required to test weekly.
Lawing told the board that between Sept. 29 and Oct. 8, there have been only five tests that have returned positive.
She said that the school systems’ testing program will continue to be a critical aspect of Warren County Schools’ ongoing response to COVID-19 in light of a recent report from the NC Department of Health and Human Services indicating that children and teens with the virus are more likely than adults to have mild symptoms or none at all.
“This is why we are COVID testing,” Lawing said. “The program is so important to put us in the best position to identify people who are sick and don’t know it.”
She asked parents concerned about quarantine numbers or who may know someone under quarantine to remember that quarantining is another step taken to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Quarantine is a precautionary measure that is preventive,” Lawing said. “We are trying to keep something from spreading and trying to be as cautious as we can be.”
She added that the testing data should reassure those who worry that COVID-19 is spreading rampantly through the schools.
“The results show that is not the case,” she said. “Because we were able to test (those who tested positive), we could identify them as positive and isolate them so it couldn’t continue to spread exposure.”
Lawing noted that the state continues to recommend that school systems follow a multi-layer approach to the virus that includes testing, vaccination and masking.
She also told the board that, under Warren County Schools’ vaccination requirement for staff members and student-athletes, Oct. 9 was the deadline for obtaining the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This week, staff members and student-athletes are asked to provide copies of their vaccination cards to show that they have been vaccinated. Lawing reported that 70 employees have already submitted copies of their vaccination forms.
Nov. 8 is the deadline for staff and student-athletes to obtain the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination if it requires two doses.
The school system is working to upgrade its COVID-19 information resources for students, parents and other members of the public. Lawing said that the school system COVID dashboard is currently down as the upgrade process continues. The dashboard is expected to be back up within a week or two.
Updates that are available now include the following:
• General COVID-19 information: warrenk12nc.org/covid
• WeCare COVID-19 testing information: warrenk12nc.og/covidtest
• Information for student-athletes about weekly testing and vaccination requirements: warrenk12nc.org/athleticrequirements
Access these sites directly, or use the links available on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
