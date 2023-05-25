The 34th Annual Breakfast for M’Lady, sponsored by the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., was held on Saturday, May 13, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center. For the past two years, women were recognized via Zoom, so there was great excitement as sorority members, honorees, and guests entered the Civic Center.
Breakfast for M’Lady, an event honoring womanhood and community service, featured music by Saxophonist JaShaun Peele, a catered breakfast by Simply Sims and a keynote speaker.
This year’s keynote speaker was Warren County native Valerie Jordan, former North Carolina Senate District 3 candidate, and member of the NC Board of Transportation. Jordan is also the owner and operator of Hunter J Group Consulting Firm.
Following Jordan’s keynote address, five women were honored with Community Merit Awards for their service to their communities in Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties and Mecklenburg County, Va.
The recipient for Warren County was Jane Ball-Groom, who founded and directs Pier View Community Innovations, which supports health care initiatives. She is the author of three books: “The Salad Pickers: Journey South,” “When the Rainbow is Gray,” “…And, Yet Another Day, Journey of My Soul.” In 2019, Groom won the Oakley Hall Library Prize. She has over 40 years of leadership experience with various public, private and nonprofit organizations like Historic Soul City New Town Project, Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments and Women WIN Initiative.
Other recipients were Sherry Thomas Newell of Franklin County, the Rev. Dr. Kathy N. Dunton of Granville County, Ayana Fritz Lewis of Vance County and Claudia Hubbard Lundy of Mecklenburg County, Va.
In honor of former chapter member Janice Crump’s initiative in 1988 to honor womanhood and community service, a member of the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter is also recognized for her work in the community. Chapter member and retired Warren County Schools educator Gwendolyn White received this year’s Janice Crump Award. White was recognized for her work as a member of the Safe Space Board, member of the Warren County Community Center Board and as a volunteer for the Franklin CARES program.
