U.S. Army veteran John Williams has devoted the past decade to a career in education. In November, that career brought him to Warren County Schools, where he is settling into his position as chief operations officer.
Originally from Jackson in neighboring Northampton County, Williams entered the Army after graduating from high school and served for 26 years.
“I’ve traveled the world over,” he said of his military career.
Williams has been stationed in California, Virginia, Texas, Washington, D.C., and Hawaii in the United States, including the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Oversees, his years in the Army took him to Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Germany, Italy, Korea and the Netherlands.
He has received a number of honors, including the Combat Action Badge, Bronze Star, Distinguished Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Airborne Wings, Air Assault Wings, German weapons qualifications badge and Turkish Airborne Wings,
Through the military, Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in History and masters in Educational Leadership. After he concluded his military career, he became a teacher with the JROTC program at Weldon High School through the Troops to Teachers program, which matches qualified military participants with teaching vacancies.
Wilson earned a second masters degree, this one in School Administration, from Elizabeth City State University through the Northeastern North Carolina School Leadership Program.
Since then, he has held several leadership positions which taken him from the traditional public school setting to a public alternative school and to the educational setting at a state correctional facility.
Williams served as assistant principal at Rocky Mount High School before becoming principal at Tar River Academy, an alternative school in Rocky Mount. He found his work there to be especially meaningful.
“It was a wonderful experience,” he said. “I was working with students that society said could not be successful in an educational setting.”
Williams then served as principal at J.W. Parker Middle School before becoming principal at Polk Academic and Vocational School at Polk Correctional Institution. As in his other school leadership roles, he viewed his work as much more than that of principal. Williams was a mentor to men completing their high school equivalency diploma requirements.
“I would help men not make bad decisions in their lives,” he said.
It was a friend who told Williams about the opening in the chief operations officer position with Warren County Schools, and the opportunity seemed to be perfect for him.
“Warren County is a place close to home,” he said.
Williams is familiar with the county not only from growing up Northampton County, but also through his membership in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. His chapter provides mentoring and other support to counties that include Warren.
Williams began his work as Warren County Schools’ chief operations officer just after Thanksgiving. The past few months have been busy as he has settled into his role overseeing the maintenance, transportation and child nutrition departments.
He described his work as making sure that students are bused safely each day, making sure they are safe and warm in a good learning environment and that they are well fed while they are at school, along with any other items that Superintendent Keith Sutton asks him to address.
“The goal now is to rebuild parts of an aging infrastructure,” Williams said.
Part of his work has involved the school system’s ongoing response to COVID-19, such as working with principals to develop a schedule that allows students to eat in the school cafeteria while maintaining social distancing, and utilizing resources such as air purifiers with ultraviolet light technology for cafeterias to provide additional protection.
He also oversees building assessments to identify needs, such as roof repairs, identifying funding needs and resources in order to make such work possible.
Williams also talks with parents about their concerns related to buses, nutrition, transportation and problems such as bullying and discipline issues.
“The main issue is making sure students are able to come to school in a safe learning environment,” Williams said.
That means maintaining a close partnership with Warren County Emergency Management for constantly updated information related to everything from inclement weather to crime activity, monitoring weather reports and working with principals on lockdown drills and fire drills. He is the one Superintendent Sutton looks to for advice on when to close schools due to winter storms.
Williams and his wife, Pamela, have been married 30 years. They have five adult children with one in high school, as well as four grandchildren. Williams feels right at home in Warren County.
“I’m an all-in county guy. That’s how the military trains us,” he said. “Warren County has been a dream to me. My wife says that this is the happiest she has ever seen me. My family and I love Warren County.”
Williams is grateful to follow a meaningful military career with an equally meaningful career in education.
“I have had a great military career. I’ve traveled the world and jumped out of planes,” Williams said. “I have had an even better educational career.”
