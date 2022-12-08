Incident reports
• On Nov. 21, McCoin Brown of Ridgeway Warrenton Road, Warrenton, reported credit card fraud. He indicated that $10.66 from his account had been used.
• On Nov. 28, Quinton G. Davis of Crowder Pond Road, Norlina, reported that he had received a bad check.
• On Nov. 28, the Warren Correctional Institute reported that a drone was flown over its facility on Collins Road, Manson.
• On Nov. 28, Nancy Ward Frazier reported larceny of a firearm. She indicated that three revolvers and two rifles were stolen from a County Line Park Road, Manson address.
• On Nov. 29, Bryon Keith Williams, Jr. reported motor vehicle theft. He indicated that Honda ATV valued at $1,000 was stolen from a Warren Plains Road, Warrenton address.
