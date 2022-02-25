Warren Early College High School continued an annual tradition on Feb. 17 with an Earning the Green ceremony for students who have earned at least 26 college credits transferrable to a four-year college or university.
Since 2012, students who have reached this distinction have been presented certificates and a green polo shirt during the annual Earning the Green Celebration.
Through a partnership between Warren County Schools and Vance-Granville Community College, Warren Early College High School students can earn a high school diploma and an associate’s degree in four or five years. Earning the Green marks a significant step on the way toward graduation.
The theme of continued hard work was repeated by a number of speakers during last week’s ceremony.
Dr. Rachel M. Desmarais, VGCC president, challenged the students to celebrate their achievement before returning to their work toward graduation.
“Don’t forget the importance of celebration,” she said.
Warren County Board of Education Chairwoman Jennifer Sims encouraged students to pursue their dreams.
“We are all very proud of you,” she said. “You can do anything you put your mind to.”
Student speaker Savannah Oswald expressed appreciation to fellow students, the family of each student, as well as WECHS and Vance-Granville for their support. She described Earning the Green as a rite of passage.
“You have worked so hard to reach this milestone,” Oswald told her fellow students. “You must continue to persevere.
Keynote speaker Michael Williams, Education Projects manager with the National Humanities Center and former Warren New Tech High School History teacher reflected on being proud of his educational roots in Warren County.
He encouraged the students to celebrate their accomplishment and proudly wear their green polo shirts. Williams challenged them to let everyone see them shine, even if those around them don’t realize the hard work involved.
He told the students that there is a place in the world for them, that their specific talents and skills are valuable. Williams used several examples to encourage the young people that they should continue to use their talents and continue to shine no matter whether others support them or not, and to not worry if they are told that something can’t be done. He told the students that they could be the ones who will do it.
“If a door is closed, find a window,” Williams said.
WECHS Principal Shena Judkins also reminded the students to persevere in all of their endeavors.
“Continue to put forth the effort you used to Earn the Green,” she said. “Persevere, be a beacon of light, be proud of what you accomplished.”
The following students Earned the Green:
Grade 13: Takyler Evans, Victoria Keene, Antonae Priester, Emanni Ramos
Grade 12: Matthew Brodgen, Harley Daeke, Chase Davis, Brian Graham, Jersee Kearney, Daniel Richardson, Katelyn Richardson, Taylor Wells, Christian Williams
Grade 11: Mark Jones, Sarah Labra-Franco, Savannah Oswald, Sheleah Richardson, Maria Reyes
