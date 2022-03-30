Rehabilitation of one of Warrenton’s most historically significant buildings is set to begin as soon as next week after the project received the go-ahead Monday night.
Shauna Williams, president of the Warren County Community Center’s board of trustees, appeared before the county seat’s historic district commission to answer questions about work planned on the building. Partnering on the project is Belk Architecture, a Durham-based firm that specializes in historic preservation work.
Rehab at the Community Center, which the commission had to approve under the town’s historic district guidelines, includes replacing the crumbling front steps with concrete ones to replicate the building’s original concrete steps, and replacing the handrails and the sidewalk on the right side of the building.
The building, at 111 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, was constructed between 1934 and 1936 using some 80,000 bricks handmade by local African-American citizens during a time when only whites could use the restroom facilities in downtown Warrenton. School teacher Winnie B. Williams is credited with bringing the community together — both blacks and whites — to construct the building to provide not only restrooms, but also a public meeting space, library and recreation space for African-Americans when there was nowhere else to meet those needs.
More recently, the Community Center has been used for meetings and other events. The board of trustees has taken the first step in having the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is making plans to develop a museum in part of the space.
Earlier this month, the Community Center announced it had received a grant for $300,000 from the North Carolina State Capital and Infrastructure Fund for the building rehabilitation, with support from state Sen. Don Davis.
