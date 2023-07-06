Editor's note: The following came in too late to appear in July 5 print edition.
The Warrenton Missionary Baptist Church food pantry will offer free food boxes on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m.-noon. The church is located at 114 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
For public safety, vehicles should enter from S. Hall Street beside Subway Restaurant. Make the first right onto East Franklin Street, then right onto S. Bragg Street.
Food boxes will be delivered street side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.