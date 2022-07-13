During its regular meeting Monday night, the Warren County Board of Commissioners tabled a request to rezone property at the corner of U.S. 401 and Tower Road in the Afton area from agricultural residential to neighborhood business until its Aug. 1 meeting. The proposed request would allow the property to be used for a retail store.
The rezoning request, made by Rhetson Companies, Inc., involves a parcel owned by W.L. Fuller and Sarah Neal Fuller with a subdivided tract containing 2.665 acres in the northwest corner of US 401 South and Tower Road, and would front on Tower Road.
According to Warren County Planning, Zoning & Code Enforcement information about the request, there are parcels of land zoned as neighborhood business less than one-fourth mile down US 401, including one on Tower Road. The information also indicates that action would be consistent with the county’s Land Use Plan and current land use patterns in this area which promote community and economic development.
The Warren County Planning Board made a favorable recommendation to the Warren County Board of Commissioners to allow the rezoning request for the proposed use of retail sale while complying with the County Zoning Ordinance and all applicable county and North Carolina regulations.
—
Six citizens made comments during a public hearing about the matter that preceded the board’s regular meeting, and a seventh person made a brief statement during public comments on a different subject during the board’s regular meeting that followed.
Several of those commenting indicated that approval of the rezoning request would pave the way for a chain variety store at the intersection. One comment suggested that more people living in the Afton area were in favor of the development than were opposed.
However, other speakers expressed a number of concerns, especially about potential dangers related to increased traffic in the area where Tower Road and nearby Stagecoach Road meet US 401. Those speakers described the area as a dangerous intersection where it is difficult to see traffic coming from Warrenton and a number of accidents have occurred.
Speakers asked commissioners to drive to the intersection of Tower Road and U.S. 401 to view the property in question before making a decision, expressed concerns about drainage into wetlands on the property that flow into Fishing Creek and the Tar River, concerns about potential removal of trees that have been on the property for hundreds of years, and concerns about how having more chain variety stores in the county, as opposed to stores owned by local residents, will benefit Warren County citizens.
An attorney for Rhetson Companies, Inc. and a company employee spoke on behalf of the project. They indicated that land and water quality issues have already been addressed with appropriate protections, that the proposed store would allow more convenient access to needed items, especially for seniors, that the entrance will be on Tower Road instead of US 401, and that plans already take into consideration storm drainage and buffer requirements.
During the board’s regular meeting, County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis told the board that he would recommend tabling the rezoning request to allow time for additional information to be compiled. The matter was originally included in the board agenda for potential approval.
Board discussion included suggestions that representatives from Rhetson Companies, Inc. meet with local residents who would like to talk with them about the proposed project and that commissioners visit the Tower Road/US 401 intersection to view traffic in the area. With its decision to table the matter until August, the board indicated plans to follow these and related suggestions before making a final decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.