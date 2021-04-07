The United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association, in partnership with the Wake Forest School of Medicine, will present a COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.
The meeting may be accessed via Facebook Live @UnitedShilohMissionaryBaptistASsociation, via Zoom with meeting ID 821 3300 8091, or the call-in number 301-715-8592 with meeting ID 82133008091#.
Panelists will include Dr. Lamonte Williams, senior pastor, Diggs Memorial United Holy Church, and community liaison with the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity, Wake Forest School of Medicine; Dr. Nyree K. Thorne, gastroenterology, general internal medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine; and E. Benjamin Money, Jr., deputy secretary for Health Service, North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.
Also participating will be Dr. Goldie Byrd, professor and center director with the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity, Wake Forest School of Medicine; the Rev. Ebony Talley-Brame, Christian education director of the United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association; and Dr. Tony Cozart, moderator of the United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association.
