Overdose deaths in North Carolina increased by 40 percent in 2020 and continue to be on the rise. That’s according to a new report from the state Department of Health and Human Services which shows, in 2020, an average of nine North Carolinians died from a drug overdose every day.
In an effort to combat the prescription drug abuse and opioid misuse crisis in the community, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was given a $75,000 grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is composed of $25,000 for three years.
This grant is intended to reduce the morbidity and mortality of Substance Use Disorder, including Opioid Use Disorder.
Since the reception of the grant in September of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Health Department and Emergency Medical Services, who also were recipients of the same grant, coordinated a Prescription Drug Take Back Community Day event in November with the Sheriff’s Office taking the lead. The event was held at the Warren County Health Department’s parking lot.
Recently, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office purchased and delivered medication drop boxes to the Warren County Senior Center and the DrugCo Pharmacy in the Lake Gaston area. They were presented to the two organizations by Major John Branche, Detective Brian Giddiens and Project Director Linette Crews. The citizens of Warren County now have more disposal sites to help in the prevention of prescription drug abuse.
The grant also allowed the Sheriff’s Office to purchase medication lock boxes to keep prescription medication safe and secure in the home. There will be opportunities available for communities and schools to be informed of the dangers of the misuse of opioids.
If anyone in the community is interested in presentations or further information regarding education and prevention of OUD/SUD, contact Linette Crews of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3364.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.