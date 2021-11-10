Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will conduct a special event on Veterans Day (tomorrow) to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the church parking lot and will include free meals for veterans.

In addition, the Warren County Health Department, the Green Rural Redevelopment Organization, Humana and Hendricks Insurance will sponsor COVID-19 booster shots, and a Moderna/Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for those ages 12 and older.

Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is at 219 Cooks Chapel Rd., Warrenton.