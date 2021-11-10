Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will conduct a special event on Veterans Day (tomorrow) to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.
The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the church parking lot and will include free meals for veterans.
In addition, the Warren County Health Department, the Green Rural Redevelopment Organization, Humana and Hendricks Insurance will sponsor COVID-19 booster shots, and a Moderna/Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for those ages 12 and older.
Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is at 219 Cooks Chapel Rd., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.