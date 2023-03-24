Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on Thursday, March 2, at the Littleton Baptist Church in Littleton. President Dr. Sylvia Alston welcomed members and inspired the group with Mr. Rogers’ wisdom.
The highlight of the meeting was a new program component, Meet a Member. President Alston introduced member Aimee A. Cooper to share her professional story with the membership. Cooper spoke of her education, including a Master in Arts degree in school counseling from UNC Charlotte; her work at Warren Early College High School, and 14 years of mental health counseling experience. Connecting Communities and Counseling, a local mental health service which Cooper owns and operates, was the focus of her presentation. She provides mental health counseling to clients ranging from school-age (primarily 10 and older) through adulthood.
One of Cooper’s goals is to become a liaison in Warren County, bringing schools, parents, communities, and businesses together to address the mental health crisis. She encouraged teachers to be mindful of the program in dealing with their jobs and interactions and provided brochures.
In the business session, Educational Excellence Committee Chair Sheila Roberson presented a presentation on the DKG International Schools for Africa Project. DKG partners with UNICEF to provide access to quality basic education for children in Africa. The project is building and rehabilitating schools, training teachers, providing school supplies and ensuring that schools have safe drinking water, as well as separate sanitary bathrooms for boys and girls. Members donated to this project.
The chapter approved three candidates to receive $500 grants-in-aid. The grants will be used for tuition and/or books as they work towards becoming educators. The presentation of awards will take place on May 16 at the next Gamma Chi meeting.
In other matters, members discussed the upcoming state convention to be held in Greenville on April 28-30. Several members are planning to attend. Two members, Diane Colin and Sheila Robertson, will be presenting workshops at the convention. Also, Diane Colin, music teacher, will be taking a group of students in her Drum Circle from Littleton Academy to provide entertainment at the convention. Members brought donations for the state convention project, Food Bank of the Albemarle, which works to end food insecurity for students and families in Northeastern North Carolina.
At the conclusion of the meeting, members conducted a meeting raffle to raise funds for the local libraries and the NC DKG Educational Foundation.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
