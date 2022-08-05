A partnership between Warren County Memorial Library, Warren County Schools and the North Carolina Symphony will bring a morning of music and fun to Warren County students and families.
Interested parties can stop by the library on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute program that will feature NC Symphony bass trombonist Matthew Neff reading a book about music, talking about his instrument and how other instruments make their sounds – plus more surprises.
The North Carolina Symphony’s Music Discovery program, funded by PNC Grow Up Great and the Warren County Community Foundation, is geared for preschool and elementary-age children and their families.
Matthew Neff has been the bass trombonist with the North Carolina Symphony since January 2020. Prior to joining the Symphony, he was a member of the United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C., performing bass trombone in the Commodores jazz ensemble, brass quintet, and ceremonial band.
During his years in Washington, he had an extensive freelance career and performed with symphonies across the Mid-Atlantic states. An advocate for music education, Neff has conducted master classes and clinics throughout the country and served as Adjunct Professor of Trombone at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., all while maintaining an active private low brass studio in his home. Neff is enjoying his new home in Raleigh with his wife, Tricia, and two of their four daughters.
For more information about the library or to access e-resources, go to www.wcmlibrary.org for event details and additional services offered. All library programs are free to access. Call the library for more information at 252-257-4990. The library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
