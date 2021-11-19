Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on Oct. 30 at the Warren County Memorial Library in Warrenton to conduct an induction ceremony. President Evelyn Hall welcomed members, inductees and guests.
Membership Committee members Linda Hall, Nancy Tunstall and Chairwoman Aimee Cooper, assisted by President Hall, conducted the induction ceremony for Mila Alston, a graduate student in Communication Sciences Disorders at North Carolina Central University, and Hailey Stroud, an undergraduate student majoring in Elementary Education at Barton College. They are the first collegiate members to be inducted into the Gamma Chi Chapter of DKG.
Collegiate membership is relatively new to DKG. Collegiate members must be graduate or undergraduate students who are enrolled in an institution offering an education degree, have the intent to continue academically and professionally in the field of education, and be enrolled within the last two years of their undergraduate education degree or in graduate school.
Alston and Stroud have both received grants-in-aid from the Gamma Chi Chapter to assist with their college tuition.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
