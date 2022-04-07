During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, the board took the following action:
λ Appointed Wynona Thomas of the Department of Social Services as interim DSS director. Rather than the customary $5,000 pay increase for an interim director position, Thomas received a $10,000 pay increase.
λ Approved resolutions to request state loans and/or grants for Highway 903/Eaton Ferry sewer extension, a regional elevated storage tank, and the Pleasant Hills pump station in Soul City.
λ Appointed Effie Adams to the ABC Commission for the three-year term, Brent Dillard to the unexpired term of Chris Fennimore on the Inez Volunteer Fire Department Tax Board, and reappointed Mike Hairston to the Board of Equalization and Review for a second three-year term.
λ Approved waiving the rental fee for the Warren County Armory Civic Center for use by the Warrenton Church of God on May 24 in accordance with county policy.
Commissioners heard from County Manager Vincent Jones that the county’s ethics and procurement policies need to be updated to comply with regulations regarding the American Rescue Plan before starting to spend those funds.
Related to ARP funds, Chairman Tare “T” Davis asked Jones to form a committee, that includes Vice Chairman Victor Hunt and Commissioner Jennifer Pierce, to consider whether or not the county will set aside any of that federal funding for nonprofits and businesses and report back to the board.
Jones updated the board on the North Carolina opioid settlement and said that Warren County will receive $685,173 over the next 18 years to be used for programs related to prevention and substance use.
Also, the board reached consensus for Jones to look into challenging the 2020 Census results, which showed the county had lost population and would continue to do so.
