Tax Assessor II Becky Harris retired on Friday, Dec. 30, after working for 30 years with the Warren County Tax Office.
While she was born in Vance County, Harris has lived most of her life in Warren County. Her family moved to Oine when she was 12. Harris graduated from Norlina High School.
She went on to graduate from Sir Walter Beauty Academy in Henderson and worked as a beautician for several years before she moved on to the positions that would define her career.
In September 1972, she married Carroll Harris. In December of that year, the couple began operating the Sears in Warrenton that was located on Main Street where Milano’s is now. Carroll and Becky operated the local Sears for 19 years until it was closed in July 1991.
On Jan. 2, 1992, Becky began working as a tax clerk with the Warren County Tax Office. Mildred Hardy was the county’s tax assessor at the time. She has held the same position throughout her career with the tax office, but the title has changed to Tax Assessor II.
Becky’s work included handling deed transfers. The day after deed transfers are filed at the Register of Deeds Office, they arrive at the tax office, where Becky transferred the information for tax parcels. She also worked with the mapper in the Tax Office when deeds split property, such as transferring 2 acres out of a 5-acre parcel. Together, they used the deed and map to make the necessary updates.
In addition, Becky also handled wills from the Clerk of Court’s Office after they were probated by transferring properties outlined in the wills.
She also helped to answer questions over the phones.
On the morning of her last day of work in the Tax Office, Becky was carrying out these duties as she had over the past 30 years. She said that technological upgrades were the most significant changes she saw over the course of her career there.
In 1992, the only computer in the office was dedicated to the tax system. Then came computers for staff members and internet access, allowing the office to broaden what it could accomplish. Ongoing technological advances continue to allow the Tax Office to adapt to best serve the county.
As she looked ahead to her retirement, Becky said that assisting Warren County residents and working with her coworkers were her favorite aspects of her career at the Tax Office.
“Working at Sears and here, I’ve gotten to know a lot of Warren County people,” she said. “I just love the people of Warren County. I love working with the people here. We are all close. I will miss them.”
She has not huge plans for retirement — at least not yet. Carroll and Becky will continue to live in Macon. Becky looks forward to spending more time with their family, especially the grandchildren. Carroll and Becky have three adult children, Heather Jones of Goldsboro, Joseph Harris of Farmville, Va., and Amber Hogg of Wilson, and three grandchildren, Alex Jones, Emma Grace Hogg and Bentley Hogg. Becky will continue to be active with her church, Zion Methodist in the Oine community. There she is a member of the Care and Share Team, which is involved with activities such as feeding the shut-ins from the church, and the Zion women’s group.
“I like to do church work,” Becky said.
That was the extent of her retirement plans as of Friday, when she had to complete one last day of work at the Tax Office. As Becky reflected over her career, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Warren County residents.
“I’m grateful that I got to serve Warren County,” she said. “I appreciate everybody who I worked for, the county assessors, the county managers and everyone involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.