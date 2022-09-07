Warren County Schools has entered a contract with Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management for the management and oversight of the planning, design and construction process to expend the Warren New Tech High School building to serve as a consolidated elementary school. The total cost to the school system is not to exceed $185,640 plus agreed upon reimbursable expenses.
The Warren County Board of Education approved the contract during its August work session/business meeting.
The renovation and expansion project at the Warren New Tech High School building is being funded by the NC Department of Public Instruction Needs Based Public School Capital Fund 2021 Grant and will cover the contract with NEMA Management.
During the August meeting, Superintendent Keith Sutton told the board that NEMA Management had served as the consulting group for Warren County Schools over the past year during the development of the school system’s long-range capital improvement plan. However, the original contract expired at the end of the fiscal year on June 31.
Sutton noted that NEMA Management initially worked with Warren County Schools to assess school facilities as part of it work to assist the school system in the application process for the Needs Based Public School Capital Fund Grant.
School facility needs have been an ongoing concern for Warren County Schools. When an outside company evaluated school system buildings several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969, However, the cost of the recommended renovations, additions and new construction made the projects unfeasible.
The school year, discussion about school facility needs returned to the forefront of school system consideration. Warren County Schools’ Maintenance Department assessed school buildings across the district, and NEMA Management studied the current Warren County Middle School/Warren County high School site for property space, buildings and infrastructure.
At that time, NEMA Management recommended using the Highway 158 bypass campus that covers Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School as a central campus that would house one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school and one countywide high school. The consolidated high school would enable the Warren New Tech High School and Warren Early College High School programs to continue at the consolidated location.
Recommendations also included renovations and construction at the current Warren New Tech High School building for eventual use as a consolidated elementary school.
An overview included in NEMA Management’s proposal indicates that the project will require renovations to the school building, which is currently 22,000 square feet, and the addition of approximately 85,937 square feet of new structure that would include classrooms, administration and a cafeteria. The new construction would increase the size of the building to 107,937 square feet.
Contract for staff augmentation services
The board of education also approved a $53,400 contract with CATE Services and Construction, LLC of Durham, to provide project management staff augmentation services to support identified capital projects and other special fund projects for Warren County School. State funding will cover these expenses.
Sutton told the board that services that CATE Services and Construction will be providing services outside the capacity of the school system’s Maintenance Department.
Services would include the following:
• Interior painting of Warren County High School
• Interior painting of Warren County Middle School
• Interior painting of the remaining schools as instructed
• WCHS track replacement evaluation and planning
• WCHS field house renovation evaluation and planning
• WCHS fitness center (strength and conditioning) construction evaluation and planning
• Other projects as identified by the school system
Board compensation
Board of Education Chairwoman Jennifer Sims indicated that, as outlined in North Carolina General Statutes and Warren County School Board policy, the Warren County Board of Commissioners approves a schedule of pay for all county officers and employees, whether they are elected or appointed.
She said that the board of county commissioners set the compensation for members of the board of education at $700 per month.
The board of education gave its approval.
Contact for marketing and rebranding services
The school board approved a $20,000 contract with Apptegy, based in Little Rock, Ark., for marketing and rebranding services.
Sutton told the board that Warren County Schools currently contracts with Apptegy for communications services, including district emails and text messages used to communicate with parents and the community.
He said that marketing and rebranding services would be provided under a separate contract.
“It is a contract with the school system to elevate our brand and work on a new visual identity that better reflects the district that would focus on current brand reputation and developing our strategic vision,” Sutton said.
He described the services as a logo refresh, and marketing and design campaign that would include a logo design, brand style guide and a visual identity platform. Sutton added that the process will include community focus groups that will address how the community and other stakeholders see the school system’s current brand and identity, and new branding.
