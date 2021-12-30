The 157th observance of the Warren County Emancipation Proclamation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1, at noon at the Snow Hill Baptist Church.
The guest preacher will be the Rev. Jimmie Hayes, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Stovall. Music will be rendered by the Rev. David Bullock and the Spiritual Voices. Elder Shondra D. Jordan will serve as the Worship Leader.
Hayes is the son of Jimmie Lee Hayes and Shirley Davis Strong. He is a native of Warren County and lives in the Hecks Grove Community.
He joined the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. While being an active member of his church, he was called into the ministry and preached his Initial Sermon on Aug. 16, 2009, and ordained as a Reverend by the United Shiloh Baptist Missionary Association on Oct. 22, 2011.
During his tenure at Union Grove, Rev. Hayes served as associate minister, youth director and Sunday school teacher, and member of the Music Ministry and Laymen’s League. He Also served as youth director of the United Shiloh Baptist Association, Missionary Ministry, Nursing Home Ministry, MLK Committee as well as an active member of the Educational Council of Warren County and vice president of the Emancipation Proclamation Committee. He received the 2017 MLK Trailblazer Award for being a pillar in the community as well as other honors and awards.
On Jan. 12, 2014, he was appointed as Pastor of First Baptist Church of Stovall, where, over the past eight years under his leadership, the church has renovated the sanctuary, trained new members, and established a vision statement, young adult Sunday school class and youth Bible study.
He received a portion of his education from Warren County public schools and finished the remaining at Vance-Granville Community College. He attended the America Come Back to God Institute and numerous Leadership Studies. He is married to the former Jean Ellis, and they have five children, Montrell, A’Laysha, Jimmie Jr., Josiah and Amillia Hayes.
The public is invited to attend. All attendees are asked to wear masks, and social distance practices will be followed. The service will be live streamed on the WC Emancipation Proclamation Page.
For more information, contact Larry M. Jones, Jr., president, at 252-382-4180.
