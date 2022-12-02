Representatives of KIttelson & Associates, the consulting firm leading the Transit-Oriented Development study for a potential S-line rail stop in Norline, will be outside Rachel's Whistle Stop at 123 Hyco St., Norlina, until 1 p.m. to discuss the project. Community pop-up events are being held this month in several towns and cities that are being considered for potential stops along the S-line passenger rail line that would connect Raleigh to Richmond, Va. Community input during the TOD study process is utilized to plan how the area around rail stops could be developed for public parks, trails, and other spaces for the community.
