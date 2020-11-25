During its December meeting, the Warren County Courthouse Square Memorial Committee is expected to finalize questions for survey that will allow the public to share input on what they want to see on Courthouse Square in Warrenton where the Confederate monument stood.
The committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The public will be able to access the meeting via Zoom. The meeting ID is 886 5179 0101, and the passcode is 147640.
The survey will represent the efforts of individual committee members and the group as a whole to develop questions that are broad in scope and will encourage the public to share their ideas for the type of memorial that should be placed on Courthouse Square.
The Confederate monument which once stood near the corner of Courthouse Square facing Warrenton’s Main Street was removed in sections beginning in June until nothing but the base remains. In August, the Warren County Board of Commissioners formed the Memorial Committee to include representatives of each of the county commissioner districts and at-large members. The committee was instructed to seek public input as it works to develop a recommendation to present to the county board.
During the committee’s first meeting, members agreed that whatever is placed on Courthouse Square should strengthen county unity and display a symbol of that unity to passing motorists. They would like to reflect Warren County’s rich diversity, provide healing and reconciliation, and look toward the future.
Committee members have noted that Courthouse Square’s location at a major Warrenton intersection means that whatever goes there will provide a lasting impression of Warren County to passing motorists.
Members devoted the time between the committee’s Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 meetings to develop a list of questions they thought should be included on the public survey. During its November meeting, the committee reviewed some 20 questions submitted by individual members before narrowing the list to around 10 for further consideration.
At this point, committee members are reviewing the draft questions so they can make additional suggestions before the survey is finalized.
The December meeting will also provide an opportunity for the committee to discuss how it will make the survey available to the public. If the group uses an online survey resource, it also expects to make paper copies available for those who do not have internet access.
