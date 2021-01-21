This truck hangs in a precarious position following an accident at the intersection of No Bottom Road and Snow Hill Road in Warrenton around 3 a.m. on Jan. 9. Trooper J.B. Aiken of the N.C. Highway Patrol said that no one was in the vehicle when he arrived at the scene. He indicated that it appeared that the driver ran through the intersection. The accident remains under investigation.
