The fifth panel in the “Liberating Futures, Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations” series of public discussions, “Descendants Stories,” will be held on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Norlina.
Discussion will center around events of 1921 in the Norlina and Warrenton areas. Accounts of what happened indicate that a confrontation over “bad apples” triggered events that led to a gunfight at the train depot in Norlina and the arrest of 16 Black men. Another Black man, Matthew Bullock, escaped. However, Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams were ultimately taken from the jail in Warrenton by a White mob, driven out of town and shot multiple times.
The discussion will focus on Descendants Stories, and will feature a panel that will include the descendants of Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams, who were lynched in Warren County in 1921, the other men who were arrested and other local residents who will reflect on the past and offer their thoughts about moving toward reckoning and repair.
Those attending will be challenged to reflect on contrasts in perceptions about the events of 1921 between “official” accounts of the time and ultimate vanishing of the stories from the public eye, and the perceptions of family, friends and neighbors of Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams.
Discussion will consider the lives of the two men—Bullock, who was revered in the community as a future leader, not unlike his father, the Rev. William Bullock, and Williams, who was a much-liked railroad worker whose home had long been a community meeting place.
The members of the Bullock and Williams families who will be participating in the panel are those who are working to keep the stories of their ancestors alive.
The “Liberating Futures” series is a collaborative project of The 1921 Project, the Warren County Branch of the NAACP, the Warren County African American Historical Collective, UNC’s Descendants Project and UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.