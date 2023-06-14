The Macon Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing regarding its proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Town Hall, located at 144 Cedar St., Macon.
The proposed $101,795 budget represents a decrease of $17,325 from the $119,120 total budget for the current fiscal year.
An estimated $22,890 in ad valorem tax revenue is expected to be available in the upcoming fiscal year, a total unchanged from the current fiscal year.
Unrestricted intergovernmental revenues expected to be available totals $49,100, an increase of $11,000 from the current year. Restricted intergovernmental revenues expected to be available in fiscal year 2023-24 total $4,600.
Revenues from sales and services are expected to be unchanged from the current fiscal year, at $5,500. Investment earnings are expected to increase by $1,675 in the upcoming fiscal year, for a total of $2,075. The proposed budget also taken into consideration a source of revenue designated as “other income” in the amount of $17,630.
Proposed appropriations in the upcoming fiscal year include a decrease of $31,175 from the current fiscal year for general government for a total of $37,665, and an increase of $1,020 from the current fiscal year for transportation for a total of $24,100. Remaining unchanged is the proposed appropriation for public safety, at $2,200.
The proposed 2023-24 budget designates $37,830 in fund balance (cash reserves) appropriated. An appropriation of $25,000 under the category of cultural and recreation was included in the budget for the current fiscal year, but is not designated in the proposed budget.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
