The US Coast Guard Auxiliary at Lake Gaston will offer a Boating America Safety Class next month.
Training is done by certified instructors and will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices.
Training starts at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6. At completion, you will be given your Boating Safety card prior to your leaving.
The class fee is $30 per person, which covers all course materials, payable at the time of class by check or cash.
All training is conducted under the current state and CDC guidelines for COVID.
Training is conducted at Longbridge Voluntary Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton. To enroll or for more information, call 252 537-9877.
