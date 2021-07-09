A kidney transplant from a stranger. Doctoral degrees. An appointment as an interim college president.
Warren County natives John and Crystal Moseley have experienced these milestones so far in 2021 with just under half a year yet to come.
The son of the late Herbert and Nell Moseley, John is a graduate of Warren County High School. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in athletic administration.
John’s career has included work as academic coordinator at the ECU Athletics Department, assistant coach at Winston-Salem State University, director of Basketball Operations, and, later, assistant coach at ECU, varsity boys’ basketball coach at Warren County High School and assistant coach at the University of Delaware. More recently, he served as men’s head basketball coach and athletic director at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo.
Crystal, the daughter of Al and Evelyn Cooper of the Arcola area, also graduated from Warren County High School. She holds an undergraduate degree in physical education and a master’s degree in health education. She is currently a health and wellness instructor at Lincoln University.
Crystal has been living with kidney disease for a number of years when a grim-sounding diagnosis came in 2020: she was nearing the point of kidney failure. She and John faced the diagnosis the way they face everything in life — together — with support from family and friends.
The Moseleys started the transplant process. In June 2020, Crystal wrote a post on her Facebook page asking for kidney donors and prayers, and for more people to become organ donors in general. John said that the post was shared more than 1,600 times.
An Arkansas resident was identified as a match, and Crystal underwent surgery on March 11. While the donor remains anonymous, Crystal was able to catch a brief glimpse of him before surgery.
John said that his wife is doing great. She still undergoes weekly blood draws to ensure that everything is normal, but she has returned to exercising, walking and jogging. Crystal returned to her teaching position at Lincoln University six weeks after the surgery.
The Moseleys are grateful for the response they received from people willing to help someone they may never meet.
“It was truly amazing,” John said. “It is proof that there are really good people in the world. I feel blessed that Crystal was the recipient of such a wonderful life-giving gift.”
May was an especially eventful month for the Moseleys. Both Crystal and John received doctoral degrees in educational leadership and policy analysis through the University of Missouri.
On May 20, John was named interim Lincoln University president. He officially began his duties on May 22 and expects to be a candidate to become head of the university on a permanent basis.
John and Crystal credit growing up in Warren County with preparing them for their current responsibilities.
“Our upbringing in Warren County has prepared us for these opportunities,” John said. “We are both products of Warren County Schools. Growing up in Warren County has given us a perspective that is beneficial. We are grateful we grew up there.”
John and Crystal try to return to Warren County a couple of times each year, but Crystal and 11-year-old daughter Jillian are able to visit more frequently than John.
However, when John isn’t able to visit Warren County, he might see someone from Warren County in Missouri.
Just last week, a Warren County High School classmate was traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City, Mo., when he made a detour through Lincoln.
“He went out of his way to say ‘hello,’” John said.
That sounds exactly like what a Warren County native would want to do for a friend.
