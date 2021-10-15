The Henderson Optimist Club has named Joan Robinson as its 2020-21 Optimist of the Year.
Optimist member Cheryl Elman, who also serves as lieutenant governor of NC East District Zone 5, presented the award during the Optimist officers’ installation at the Henderson Country Club on Sept. 28. The honor recognizes leadership, work ethic, creativity and development within the club and the community.
Upon receiving the award, Robinson expressed gratitude to the Henderson Optimist Club for what she called the highest achievement a member could attain. She has served on the Henderson Optimist Club for the past four years, and is currently serving a two-year term on the Board of Directors.
Robinson serves as the club’s media chairperson, providing club information and news to area news outlets and on Facebook. She is the club’s photographer, taking pictures during meetings, community activities and events.
Robinson contacted and worked with Henderson Mayor Eddie Ellington to declare an official Optimist Day in Henderson and arranging for Kittrell Job Corps Center students to assist Optimist Club members with unloading Christmas trees. When her Kittrell Job Corps students couldn’t leave the center due to COVID-19, she took it upon herself to coordinate Henderson police officers and firefighters in helping to unload the Christmas trees. She also coordinated her students in assisting with 220 Seafood fundraiser dinners/serving fish plates and plate sales
“Joan has a unique way of involving the community in our service projects directed toward helping community youth,” Outgoing Henderson Optimist Club President Hilda Delbridge said. “Her duties extend way beyond the local club. She has also enabled the community to be aware of the Optimist services.”
Robinson has worked with Kittrell Job Corps for 26 and one-half years and has served in several capacities, including Business Community liaison director, Career Preparation Period instructor, residential advisor, recreation advisor, and currently as Career Transition Readiness/Work-based Learning coordinator.
“The Henderson Optimist Club is dedicated to bringing out the best in youth, in ourselves and in our community,” Delbridge said.
The Optimist Club uses monies from Annual 220 Seafood fundraisers and the Christmas tree lot to provide two $4,000 scholarships, community youth programs at the Vance County Recreation Department, the YMCA and Vance County Schools, and Shop with a Cop. In addition, Respect for Law banquets, oratorical and Essay contests are offered.
“Thank you, Henderson community and surrounding area,s for your support so we can give back to our youth. Thank you, too, Joan, for bridging Optimist with the community,” Delbridge said.
