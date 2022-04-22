On Saturday, April 9, Turning Point Community Development Corporation hosted an Outdoor Walking Group at the Henderson Family YMCA. There were 21 participants in attendance.
The walking group meets on the second Saturday of every month to encourage community members to be physically active to live a healthy life. Turning Point CDC encourages individuals and families of all ages to join them from 8-9 a.m. to walk the track at their own pace. Pedometers are provided to track steps, number of miles completed and number of calories burned.
The monthly Outdoor Walking Group is a component of Turning Point CDC’s Healthy Lifestyles Program which is dedicated to keeping the community healthy and well, spanning nutrition, cooking, physical activity and gardening.
All are welcome to join the group for upcoming walking groups on May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. No registration is required, and any questions can be sent to info@turningpointcdc.org. More information about upcoming events can be found on the website www.turningpointcdc.org/upcoming-events.
Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in partnership with Oasis of Hope Ministries whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation, and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties. They provide programming across four key areas: education, health and wellness, economic development and community engagement. Turning Point hosts regular health events and seminars geared towards holistic living and wellness for local rural communities.
