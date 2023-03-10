Twenty of the Lake Gaston Ladies Club Vintage Gals gathered at Person’s Ordinary on Wednesday, Feb. 22, for a tea sponsored by the Littleton Woman’s Club as a part of their fundraising efforts to help maintain the historic site.
The Ordinary is a historic inn and tavern located in Littleton. The 1 1/2 story frame dwelling dates to the mid-to late-18th century. The building housed an inn and tavern for stagecoach travelers into the 1830s and is associated with Thomas Person, one of North Carolina’s most important political leaders from 1760 to 1790.
The ladies partook of both green and black teas and a wide assortment of homemade savories and sweets, They also learned the history of tea, the varieties of tea, such as green, black, oolong, and white, and tea etiquette. Ann See shared how a brick of tea is packaged and the use of several special implements for properly serving and consuming tea. Ladies also took a tour of the Ordinary and learned its long history in the Littleton community.
