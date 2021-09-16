Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake reported to the board of county commissioners that the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to impact the community. She appeared before the board during its Sept. 13 regular meeting.
Brake told the board that as of Friday, Sept. 10, Warren County had 102 active COVID-19 cases.
She added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services indicate high transmission of COVID-19 in all 100 of the state’s counties due to the Delta variant, and that new cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the state.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 51 percent of Warren County residents have obtained at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 47 percent of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated.
Brake noted that the Warren County vaccination rate is similar to Vance County, where 52 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47 percent are fully vaccinated. Franklin and Halifax counties stand at 49 percent with at least one dose of the vaccine and 45 percent fully vaccinated.
Brake said that Granville County has the highest vaccination rate among surrounding counties with 59 percent with at least one dose of the vaccine and 54 percent fully vaccinated.
The health director told commissioners that additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are currently available for immunocompromised people. Booster doses for fully vaccinated people are not available at this time.
Brake recommended the following steps to slow the spread of COVID-19:
• Get vaccinated.
• Wear a mask when in indoor public spaces.
• Get tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID.
• Seek treatment early if you test positive for COVID.
• Continue the three W’s: wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.
