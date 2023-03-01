Felony obtain property by false pretense charges against Fredrick Leon Jerman, 44, of Henderson were dismissed during the Feb. 22 session of Warren County Criminal District/Traffic Court.
According to court documents filed in the case, Jerman faced 10 counts of felony obtain property by false pretense in connection with an October 2021 occurrence. He was accused of obtaining security services from five individuals, and technology and entertainment services from five individuals without paying them.
Court documents indicate that Jerman had a South Carolina address at the time that the Norlina Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrest in December 2021. The warrant was served in July 2022 by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.
All 10 charges were voluntarily dismissed when Jerman appeared before Judge John W. Davis last week. Court documents note that the dismissal was due to “failure of victims to prosecute.”
