Once again, the age old African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” reigns true locally as four entities come together for the good of families in Warren and Vance counties.
A Parent Empowerment Series of workshops has been developed to help parents and families learn to become better advocates for their children. The workshops are:
• “Being An Effective Advocate for Your Child,” scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at The Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
• “Please Help Me! A Child’s Cry for Advocacy!” on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at Turning Point Community Development Corporation, 2495 US 1/158 Hwy., Henderson.
• “Ways to Help Your Child Succeed in School With or Without an IEP,” on Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. at The Warren County Memorial Library.
In 2020, collaborators Crystal Smith, Family Consumer Science specialist and executive director of North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Warren County, and I, Terry Alston Jones, founder and director of The Living and Learning Youth Center, came together to discuss ways that we could be of service in our community, and possibly help “bridge the gap” between families and schools by providing resources to parents and families. We put together our first workshop, Understanding Your Child’s IEP, and a few days after we began marketing, Governor Cooper announced that our state, North Carolina, was shutting down because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic definitely changed courses of our lives in many ways, but we didn’t forget about the idea of serving families. As we lived through the pandemic and experienced children and families in our rural counties struggling to have school virtually with poor interconnections and in some cases no internet at all, and our schools being thrust into the state of providing remote learning pretty much overnight, we knew the information provided through the workshops would
be needed more than ever.
We stayed connected to our workshop facilitator, and subject expert, Dr. Patricia Brewer, associate professor of Education and Special Education coordinator at North Carolina Wesleyan College, Rocky Mount, and on Aug. 14, 2021, our efforts materialized; we learned ways to navigate through the pandemic and we were finally able to have our first parent empowerment workshop. At the first workshop, participants were few in number; however, those in attendance were fueled with excitement and a burning desire for the information on advocating for their children and children within their communities. Workshop attendees also shared that they wanted more information.
Now our small collaboration of three entities has turned into four as Turning Point Community Development Corporation of Vance County was excited to partner with us to offer workshops designed to empower parents. Kate Delahanty, director of Community Engagement at Turning Point CDC, said that she is excited and loves to partner with other organizations to reach more people within the community, and, “This will be a safe space for parents to talk to others, share feelings about difficulties in school; a safe space for grandparents and other caregivers to know they are not the only ones going through their journey.”
Dr. Brewer, facilitator for each workshop, is highly engaging and interactive with audiences, and often sets the tone of the workshop by asking the question: ”What is a child’s cry?” She then summarizes by saying that a child’s cry is a call for help and that call can be demonstrated in many ways, such as a child not wanting to go to school, or acting out. Brewer has been quoted as saying, “As parents, we want the best for our kids, but we need to be armed with knowledge as well.”
Parents, caregivers and the community-at-large are invited to attend each of these free workshops to gain insight on ways to advocate for children and engage in discussion of ways to help families successfully navigate through schools.
For more information, contact Crystal Smith at Warren County Cooperative Extension, 252-257-3640, or cmsmith2@ncsu.edu; or Terry Alston Jones, 252-226-9817 or tajones@livingandlearningyouthcenter.org.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.