During commencement exercises on Friday, District Court Judge Ben Hunter challenged the Warren Early College High School Class of 2022 to view their adults lives as a balance between what they can and cannot control.
“Do not be overwhelmed by the problems out of your reach,” the Warren County native and Warren County High School graduate said. “You can’t control everything. Focus on what you can control.”
Hunter cautioned the graduating class that, in this age of social media and recording everything, they must be careful about the impression they give to others.
“Don’t let one moment of carelessness come back to haunt you when you apply for a job or run for office,” he said.
Hunter advised the seniors to take time to enjoy life away from social media, such as by enjoying a walk, developing a person-to-person relationship and connecting with the world around them.
He told the graduating class that while they cannot control everything that happens around them, they can control how they face day-to-day problems and how they treat others.
“Self-control leads to success,” Hunter said. “If you have genuinely done to the right thing overall, that is true success.”
He advised the seniors to utilize their power to help others, to be kind and to lead by example, especially as opportunities increase as they grow older.
Most of all, he reminded the Class of 2022 that they can help to change the world for the better.
“It’s your world now,” Hunter said. “I can’t wait to see how you change it.”
As commencement exercises began, Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins applauded the graduates for their hard work, dedication and perseverance.
Several student speakers expressed appreciation to parents, teachers and classmates for providing support and described WECHS as a family.
Mckayhia Kearney described teachers as the “real role models” in the students’ lives.
Caitlin Pollock challenged classmates to remember the memories they made together, to use the talents unique to them as they enter the next phase of their lives and to be true to themselves in their decisions.
Katelyn Richardson described parents and guardians as “true heroes and MVPs” for teaching class members to be resilient and persevere, and for always believing in them.
Jersee Kearney echoed the words of her classmates by expressing gratitude for the support of family and friends, and the Warren Early College family. She described graduation as a bittersweet time, but told members of the Class of 2022 that they can be successful in whatever they choose to do.
“Graduation is a beginning, the start of our next chapters,” she said.
