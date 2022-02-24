A prayer breakfast celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was held Saturday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton.
The prayer breakfast honoring Dr. King’s birthday and Martin Luther King Day 2022 was originally planned for Monday, Jan. 17, on the federal holiday, but was canceled because of the threat of inclement weather.
The first Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast to take place in Warren County was organized by The Brotherhood, an organization born from the brotherly bonds of friendship between Larry Jones, Jr., lifelong resident of Warren County, and Tare “T” Davis, Warren County Commissioner representing District 2. The aim of The Brotherhood is to cultivate, serve, unify and uplift the communities of Warren County.
According to constitutioncenter.org, King’s birthday became a federal holiday in 1983, and all 50 states made it a state government holiday by 2000.
Dr. King once spoke, “We know that to bring justice, love and friendship, we must build strong communities that foster these things.” And this year’s theme, “Where Do We Go From Here?” gave attendees an introspective look at how they can work together within communities and individually in finding their purpose and building stronger communities.
During breakfast, three strong community members of Warren County were recognized and presented with Community Awards. Johnny Williams, sheriff of Warren County with over 20 years of service, is also recognized as the longest serving sheriff in the state of North Carolina; Dr. Margaret Foster Brake, director of the Warren County Health Department, was referred to as having worked tirelessly, “all day and all night, making sure the citizens of Warren County were notified and informed of the precautions and safety measures needed as we deal with COVID-19.” And Calvin Davis was recognized for serving as President of the Hecks Grove Educational Council/Community Center rendering service to the South Warren community for over 36 years and his service as bus driver with Warren County Schools for over 20 years.
Community organizations were also recognized with financial awards to continue doing the work they do within the county. All funds raised from the prayer breakfast were distributed to local organizations that are carrying out some aspect of the dream of Dr. King. The organizations receiving financial awards were the Warren County MLK Committee, Warren County Community Center, Pink with a Passion, and John R. Hawkins Alumni and Friends.
After the presentatoins, a Prayer for the Community was offered by Elder Bettie J. Davis, Greater Lovely Hill Baptist Church; a Prayer for the Government by Bishop J. Terrell Alston; a Prayer for the Family by Pastor Edward West of Faith Tabernacle Church, and a Prayer for the Church was offered by Evangelist Tilda Hendricks of Cornerstone Christian Community Church.
The message for the day was delivered by the Rev. Dr. Lamont J. Johnson, Sr., pastor of West Durham Baptist Church, who reminded the audience of Dr. King’s concern for families’ rights to earn a decent living wage by saying, “It is not a bad thing to earn minimum wage, but to work your way up.”
Prayer breakfast attendee and Senator Don Davis, candidate for Congress to represent Eastern North Carolina and North Carolina’s Second Congressional District, said, “I think about Dr. King’s very principles he fought for, such as jobs and freedom and how he left behind a strong voice.”
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With NoIce Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
