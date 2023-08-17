The Norlina Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Warren Plains Road inside the town limits.
Police Chief Tony Marrow reported that a call came in to 911 Dispatch shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. Three mobile homes had been struck by gunfire, and one person was injured. Marrow said that the injured person’s condition continues to improve.
The multi-agency investigation is continuing. No additional information has been released at this time, but Marrow indicated that the general public is not at risk.
“We will continue to use every resource at the Norlina Police Department to continue this investigation,” he said. “At Norlina Police Department, our objective is to provide continuous service and keep our citizens safe.”
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Norlina Police Department at 252-456-3401 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3364.
