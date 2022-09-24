At a recent Gamma Chi meeting, the 2022 Gamma Chi Rising Star Award was presented to Sheila Robertson (left) by Awards Committee Chair Ashley Barnette. This award is intended to recognize and encourage key women educators with six or less years of membership in The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG). These members demonstrate exceptional growth in education, leadership, and contributions consistent with DKG’s vision and purposes. They reflect strong potential for successful leadership at the chapter level and beyond. Robertson will be the chapter’s nominee for the 2023 NC DKG Rising Star Award to be presented at the state convention in April 2023.
