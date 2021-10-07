October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, heart disease being the leading cause.
Data from 2018, the most recent data available, states that there were 254,744 new cases of breast cancer reported among women in the United States and 42,465 women died of this cancer. And according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, each year over 6,000 women in North Carolina will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and over 1,000 will die from the disease. Women in North Carolina have a one in eight lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.
Breast Cancer is a disease that causes cells in the breast to grow out of control. There are different kinds of breast cancer, and different people have different warning signs for breast cancer. Some people have no warning signs at all, so it is always best for women to get routine mammograms which increase the chance of breast cancer being detected and treated at an early stage, if it exists.
Pink with A Passion is a local nonprofit organization born out of love, compassion, education and a desire to help women fighting breast cancer. Originated in 2017, and after much hard work and dedication, they have evolved into an organization that now helps patients battling all types of cancer.
On Oct. 11, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink With A Passion will hold their Third Annual Donation to the Maria Parham Oncology Clinic in Henderson. Once the clinic receives the donation, social workers will divide it among patients coming in for treatment who might need gas, have to pay for transportation or other needs as requested.
During a time that fundraising is proving to be challenging to many organizations, I had the opportunity to talk with Amena Wilson and Elaine White, president and vice president of Pink With A Passion, and they are still working diligently to help support people living with cancer. They stated that the coronavirus pandemic changed the way they operate, but it did not stop them from being productive;
they just had to think of new ways to conduct fundraisers and events.
On Feb. 3, PWAP held a Brunswick stew sale. Prepared with fresh vegetables and lots of love, the stew was cooked by The Bearded Chef, Antoine Lewis, who is Wilson’s son. She says the stew sale was hisidea, and he enjoys prepping and cooking the stew. Through ticket sales and marketing through social
media, they sold approximately 60 quarts of stew.
Pink With A Passion also sponsored a 220 Fish Plate sale on May 17, which was deemed by Lewis and White as a major success in the middle of the pandemic, selling well over 1,200 plates, prompting the manager of 220 Restaurant in Henderson to tell the group that “they had not had that much business in a long time and they look forward to working with Pink With a Passion in the future.” Members of PWAP worked alongside the restaurant staff to provide a safe, socially distanced event.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, PWAP held an annual Rainbow Luncheon, inviting cancer survivors and people living with cancer to attend with their families. This year in order to make sure everyone was safe, instead of the luncheon, they gave out Rainbow Boxes with journals/notebooks, toiletries, infused waters, flavored teas, puzzle books and healthy snacks.
Members of Pink With A Passion stress the importance of having a mammogram. They strongly encourage and implore all women to talk with their healthcare providers to plan the right time to start having annual mammograms.
Through their 501c3 incorporation supporting their community, Pink With A Passion has continuous sales of T-shirts, ($15 each, S - 4XL), and they collect public donations to generate funds that they donate back into the community. To contact PWAP, call Amena Wilson, (252-213-5735), or Elaine White, (443-983-7472).
References: www.bcccp.ncdhhs.gov/breastcancer and www.cdc.gov
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.
To contact her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.