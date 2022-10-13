A parade, football game and the crowning of Homecoming royalty are in the works as Warren County Schools celebrates Homecoming 2022.
A Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 at 4:30 p.m. in Norlina. Participants will line up at 4 p.m. on Division Street. The event is free of charge to the public.
Today is the final day for organizations or groups to sign up to participate in the parade. Register by contacting Pamela Jordan at pjordan@warrenk12nc.org.
Warren County Schools’ 40th Annual Homecoming Football Game will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. The theme of the celebration will be, “40th in Flight.”
Festivities leading up to the game will launch with the pre-game WCS tailgate event, featuring music, food and product vendors.
The undergraduate WCS Homecoming Royal Court presentation will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Eagles’ Stadium. The WCS Senior King/Queen Royal Court presentation will be at halftime.
