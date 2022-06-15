The Wright Place Rental and Event Planning in Norlina has offered a range of items and resources to help clients prepare for events and special occasions since opening in June of 2015.
However, the business represents much more than tables and chairs, silverware and linens. It provides an example of a strong sense of family togetherness that remains at its heart today.
The Wright Place was established by the eight children of the late June and Mary Wright. After their parents passed away, the siblings wanted to maintain their close ties with each other and to carry on the family name in a meaningful way. One idea was a wrecker service, but that wouldn’t work for some of the family members.
After some brainstorming, the brothers and sisters decided on a party rental business. They were already holding family dinners, so helping others plan special occasions was not much of a stretch.
Opening The Wright Place was a labor of love for siblings James Wright, Sherion Jones, Doris Robinson, Brenda Montague, Connie Alexander, Sandra Fogg, Martha Moss, Wayne Wright and Alexander Wright.
The business continues to grow today. The items it offers include tents, tables, chairs, chair covers, linens, place settings, glassware, small centerpieces, bounce houses, a popcorn machine and hot dog steamer. In other words, The Wright Place can assist clients with everything from a child’s birthday party to a wedding reception.
The business has assisted clients from Warren County to Raleigh, and many places in between for weddings, graduations, church services, special events at schools and businesses, and more. The Wright Place is in the heart of its busy season — March through October — when there are multiple events every weekend.
Right now, The Wright Place team carries what clients need to special occasion sites and sets everything up there. Soon, the business will resume offering the rental of its small-scale special event space at its Norlina location, including the small wedding chapel.
Clients can stop by The Wright Place or call to discuss their special occasion needs and ask questions about party planning. The business also handles catering arrangements and contracts for large centerpieces.
The sibling team of Sherion Jones, James Wright, Doris Robinson and Sandra Fogg, with the support of Connie Alexander, handles business operations. Continuing to operate the family business in memory of their parents is especially meaningful.
In the future, the family hopes to expand into a larger facility along U.S. 1 with greater seating capacity, and expand its staff numbers as well. A Customer Appreciation Day is in the works for October.
As The Wright Place celebrates its business anniversary, the sibling partners can reflect on a successful business year.
“It’s been really good this year,” Sherion Jones said.
The Wright Place Rental and Event Planning, located at 101 US Hwy. 158/401, Norlina, is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 252-456-2699. The business website is in the process of upgrading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.