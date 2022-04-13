Area residents will have an opportunity to learn more about Tennessee nonprofit Kenya Christian Fellowship in America, Inc.’s plans for a Retreat and Cultural Center during a public hearing on Thursday, April 14, at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina.
The nonprofit organization plans to offer educational and cultural opportunities for both its members and local residents at Retreat and Cultural Center, which would be located off Heaven Street in Norlina’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese indicated that representatives of Kenya Christian Fellowship in America, Inc. are expected to discuss plans for the Retreat and Cultural Center during tomorrow’s public hearing. Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input.
According to its website, the U.S.-based Christian organization traces its origins to 1991, when Dr. Joe Chege Karogi and his wife, Dr. Mary Karogi, and several Kenyans living in Birmingham, Ala., to a fellowship in their small apartment. Dr. Joe Karogi talked of being led by the Lord to develop a fellowship to bring Kenyans in the United States and beyond together.
The group held its first meeting in December 1991 at Camp Chula Vista Christian & Conference Center in Alabama and another meeting at the same location in 1992, when it adopted the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America name. By that time, Christians from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi were attending the meetings.
The website indicates that since 1991, KCFA has grown to include most of the continental United States with more than 25 chapters in the United States and Kenya and departments that include Men’s Ministries, Women’s Ministries, A Promise Generation (for single adults), Youth Ministries, Children’s Ministries and Couples’ Ministries. The non-profit faith-based organization works to connect ministers and Christians in Kenya to other Christians everywhere.
The KCFA website notes that plans for the proposed Retreat and Cultural Center in the Norlina area represent the realization of a goal established in the early 2000s to acquire or build a retreat center. The organization has purchased 74 acres and, according to the website, has begun a 10-11 year effort to raise more than $40 million to build the center.
During a previous Norlina Town Board meeting, Reese indicated that representatives of KCFA met with him and a few representatives of the town to discuss plans for the proposed Retreat and Cultural Center. He described the proposed center as a major development for the Norlina area that could bring 30-50 full-time jobs along with learning opportunities for local residents.
Reese said that KCFA currently holds an annual conference at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., but wanted to own its own complex.
He added that the Norlina site would include features such as a welcome center, museum, library, college or center for higher learning, housing facility, cultural arts, agriculture, a church, sports facilities and youth complex, among others.
The public may view copies of proposed site plans at Norlina Town Hall.
