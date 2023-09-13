Now in its 26th year, Preservation Warrenton celebrated those who help the organization to continue its mission of “preserving the past for the future” on Saturday during its annual Partners in Preservation event.
The event was held in Inez at Lake O’ The Woods, which was founded in 1829 by Edward and Rebecca Davis. It is now the home of David and Trish Peters, who completed an extensive restoration and renovation of the property, which they operate as an events venue for special occasions.
The Partners event provided an opportunity for Preservation Warrenton to make its annual $1,000 academic merit-based scholarship. This year’s recipient is Colby Owen, son of Danny and Dianne Owen of the Norlina area. A graduate of Vance Charter High School, he attends the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he will major in Structural Engineering with a minor in Construction Management. Owen hopes to open a construction company in the future and work with Preservation Warrenton.
The keynote speaker was Warren County native and N.C. State University English professor Emeritus Dr. James W. Clark, Jr.
Clark, a native of Vaughan, is a graduate of Littleton High School. He holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University in Durham.
Clark became a professor of English at N.C. State University in Raleigh in 1967 and remained until retiring in 2005.
From 1993-2003, he served in a statewide role as director of the Humanities Extension/Publications Program within N.C. State’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
His literary career has included editing “The Lost Boy,” Thomas Wolfe’s novella, in 1992. Clark published “Clover All Over,” a history of North Carolina 4-H, in 1984, and worked on an expanded edition as N.C. State prepared to celebrate its centennial in 2009. The updated history, “Clover All Over: North Carolina’s First 4-H Century,” was published in 2010.
In 2018, Clark published “Finding and Keeping Vaughan, North Carolina: Our Hometown,” which focused on the social and political history of his home community.
He has served as an archivist and committee chairman of the N.C. 4-H History and Learning Center at Millstone 4-H Camp in Richmond County, and as president of The Paul Green Foundation, The Thomas Wolfe Society and The North Carolina Literary and Historical Association. In addition, Clark has served as president of The North Caroliniana Society, as a board member of Carolina Public Humanities and as chairman of the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
He was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame in 2017 and the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame the following year. In 2020, the North Carolina Humanities Council honored Clark with its John Tyler Caldwell Award for the Humanities for his statewide impact and achievements as a program director, professor, North Carolina literary historian and public humanities scholar.
On Saturday, Clark read excerpts from “Finding and Keeping Vaughan, North Carolina: Our Hometown” as he focused on the interconnections between two of the community’s families, the white Browne family and the black Brown family, from the early to mid 1800s. He said that the Brown family overcame slavery to build successful lives in North Carolina or other areas, such as Pennsylvania. Clark noted Lucinda Brown, who married Daniel Williams, as a farmer and, eventually a landowner.
He said that the strength of the Brown family continues in its descendants of today, which include Lola Brown, who attended the Partners event with her daughter and granddaughter.
Clark noted that some of the sites in Vaughan mentioned in his book are being restored and renovated, such as Oakley Grove.
Preservation Warrenton, established in 1997, has a multifaceted mission: to promote the restoration and preservation of historically significant buildings, grounds, gardens, and open spaces in Warrenton and Warren County; to assist the town and county in the preservation and restoration of historically and aesthetically significant sites; and to increase knowledge about, and appreciation of such places.
